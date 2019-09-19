ASOS (LON:ASC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3,025.50

ASOS plc (LON:ASC) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3,025.50 and traded as low as $2,624.00. ASOS shares last traded at $2,651.00, with a volume of 286,580 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ASC shares. UBS Group set a GBX 2,800 ($36.59) price objective on ASOS and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 4,400 ($57.49) to GBX 3,300 ($43.12) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ASOS from GBX 5,200 ($67.95) to GBX 4,200 ($54.88) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Liberum Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,800 ($49.65) price objective on ASOS and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. ASOS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 3,209.19 ($41.93).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.69, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 2,439.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,025.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.57.

In other news, insider Adam Crozier purchased 4,200 shares of ASOS stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,384 ($31.15) per share, with a total value of £100,128 ($130,834.97).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, and Russia. The company offers womenswear, menswear, and sportswear products. It sells approximately 85,000 branded and ASOS brand products primarily through its Website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms and magazines.

