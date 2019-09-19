ASX (ASX:ASX) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $77.85

ASX Ltd (ASX:ASX)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $77.85 and traded as low as $79.46. ASX shares last traded at $81.34, with a volume of 542,086 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is A$85.77 and its 200 day moving average price is A$77.99. The company has a market cap of $15.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20.

Get ASX alerts:

The company also recently announced a Final dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th will be paid a $2.434 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.87%. ASX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.12%.

In related news, insider Dominic Stevens sold 9,127 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of A$84.31 ($59.79), for a total transaction of A$769,479.12 ($545,729.87). Also, insider Peter Nash purchased 1,000 shares of ASX stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$84.24 ($59.74) per share, for a total transaction of A$84,240.00 ($59,744.68).

ASX Company Profile (ASX:ASX)

ASX Limited, a multi-asset class and integrated exchange group, provides listings, trading, clearing, settlement, registry, and information and technical services in Australia and internationally. Its products comprise shares, indices, bonds, securities, exchange-traded products (ETFs) and other ETPs, managed funds, warrants, options, index derivatives, interest rate derivatives, grains derivatives, energy derivatives, and market making arrangements.

Read More: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for ASX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.