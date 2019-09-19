ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target Raised to C$50.00

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 4.19% from the company’s previous close.

ACO.X has been the subject of several other research reports. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$52.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$54.00 to C$59.00 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$48.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th.

ACO.X stock traded up C$0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$47.99. The company had a trading volume of 61,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,315. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$46.41 and a 200 day moving average of C$45.53. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of C$34.95 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.75.

In other ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. purchased 41,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$45.56 per share, with a total value of C$1,872,331.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 26,018,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,185,296,527.85. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 60,100 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,637 and sold 1,430 shares valued at $64,875.

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

