Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.46

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAWW) shares hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.46 and last traded at $24.58, with a volume of 47601 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.78.

Several research firms have commented on AAWW. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $43.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlas Air Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.83.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $717.45 million, a PE ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.22. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.62.

Atlas Air Worldwide (NASDAQ:AAWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.40). Atlas Air Worldwide had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $663.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $713.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.75 earnings per share. Atlas Air Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlas Air Worldwide news, CFO Spencer Schwartz sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total value of $297,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,223,177.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,500 shares of company stock worth $753,415. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 273.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 731 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Flinton Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 34.9% in the second quarter. Flinton Capital Management LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 35.1% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp raised its position in shares of Atlas Air Worldwide by 4.8% in the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 5,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Atlas Air Worldwide Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAWW)

Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outsourced aircraft and aviation operating services. It operates through three segments: ACMI, Charter, and Dry Leasing. The company offers outsourced cargo and passenger aircraft operating solutions, including contractual service arrangements, such as the provision of aircraft; and value-added services, including crew, maintenance, and insurance to aircraft and other customers.

