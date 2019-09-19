Atlas Arteria Group (ASX:ALX) Shares Up 1.4%

Atlas Arteria Group (ASX:ALX) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as A$7.92 ($5.62) and last traded at A$7.86 ($5.57), 3,599,916 shares changed hands during trading. The stock had previously closed at A$7.75 ($5.50).

The firm has a market cap of $5.37 billion and a P/E ratio of 374.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is A$8.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.42, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

In other news, insider Graeme Bevans 76,214 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th.

Atlas Arteria Group Company Profile (ASX:ALX)

Atlas Arteria Limited invests in infrastructure and non-infrastructure assets. It holds a 13.4% interest in TRIP II, the concessionaire for Dulles Greenway toll road located in northern Virginia, the United States. The company was formerly known as Macquarie Atlas Roads Limited and changed its name to Atlas Arteria Limited in May 2018.

