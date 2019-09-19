AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 254,961 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,064 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up approximately 2.1% of Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $8,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 439.2% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 36.0% during the 2nd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,277 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC grew its stake in AT&T by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Smart Portfolios LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in AT&T by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 53.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on T shares. DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine cut AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $37.00 price target on AT&T and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.03.

T stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.79. The company had a trading volume of 23,876,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,245,284. The firm has a market cap of $277.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.62. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.80 and a 1-year high of $38.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89. The firm had revenue of $44.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.97 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.38% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AT&T news, CEO John T. Stankey sold 4,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.15, for a total transaction of $137,419.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,798.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

