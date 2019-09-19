Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Audentes Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:BOLD)’s stock price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $33.08 and last traded at $32.35, approximately 833,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 66% from the average daily volume of 502,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.72.

BOLD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Audentes Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. BidaskClub cut Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut Audentes Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, William Blair reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Audentes Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.30.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 1.81.

Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.85) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Audentes Therapeutics Inc will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Matthew R. Patterson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.04, for a total value of $680,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,926.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Louis G. Lange sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.79, for a total value of $793,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 290,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,959,137.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 578.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 726 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC purchased a new position in Audentes Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Audentes Therapeutics by 810.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in Audentes Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

About Audentes Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BOLD)

Audentes Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing gene therapy products for patients living with serious, life-threatening rare diseases caused by single gene defects. The company is developing AT132, which is in Phase I/II clinical studies for the treatment of X-linked myotubular myopathy (XLMTM); AT342 that is in Phase I/II clinical studies to treat crigler-najjar syndrome; AT845, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of pompe disease; and AT307 to treat CASQ2 subtype of catecholaminergic polymorphic ventricular tachycardia.

