Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Shares Down 5.8%

Autohome Inc (NYSE:ATHM) was down 5.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $92.20 and last traded at $93.87, approximately 719,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 942,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.64.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ATHM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho started coverage on Autohome in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.10 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 target price on Autohome and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (down from $125.00) on shares of Autohome in a research note on Friday, July 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autohome presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.51.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The information services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.01. Autohome had a return on equity of 29.47% and a net margin of 39.33%. The firm had revenue of $336.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Autohome Inc will post 3.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 0.4% during the first quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 27,400 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,880,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 4.6% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,981 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 3.8% during the first quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 26.3% during the second quarter. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Autohome by 75.3% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 829 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.10% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

