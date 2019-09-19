AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.52

AvalonBay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 19th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 1.52 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%.

AvalonBay Communities has raised its dividend by an average of 5.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 7 years. AvalonBay Communities has a payout ratio of 67.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect AvalonBay Communities to earn $9.81 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 62.0%.

Shares of AVB stock traded down $0.55 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $210.76. The stock had a trading volume of 330,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 567,539. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.30. AvalonBay Communities has a 52-week low of $167.01 and a 52-week high of $216.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($1.10). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 41.83% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $577.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AvalonBay Communities will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

AVB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $214.00 to $224.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $218.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $217.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.87.

In related news, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 1,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.47, for a total transaction of $277,724.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.11, for a total transaction of $537,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,801 shares of company stock worth $1,243,499 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 85,313 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 19 communities were under development and nine communities were under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas primarily in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and the Northern and Southern California regions of the United States.

