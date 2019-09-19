Avita Medical (ASX:AVH) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.58

Avita Medical Ltd (ASX:AVH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as A$0.58 ($0.41) and last traded at A$0.58 ($0.41), with a volume of 20635711 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$0.52 ($0.37).

The company has a current ratio of 5.50, a quick ratio of 5.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of A$0.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of A$0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion and a PE ratio of -23.15.

About Avita Medical (ASX:AVH)

Avita Medical Limited operates as a regenerative medicine company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. It offers regenerative products for the treatment of burns, chronic wounds, and aesthetics indications. The company's patented and proprietary collection and application technology provides treatment solutions derived from a patient's own skin.

