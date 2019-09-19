Azart (AZART) Trading Down 3.5% Over Last Week

Azart (CURRENCY:AZART) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 19th. In the last seven days, Azart has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. Azart has a market capitalization of $411.00 and approximately $279.00 worth of Azart was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Azart coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00006031 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded down 38.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000045 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Azart Coin Profile

Azart (CRYPTO:AZART) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 19th, 2018. Azart’s total supply is 4,146,379 coins. The official website for Azart is azartpay.com. Azart’s official Twitter account is @AzartPay.

Azart Coin Trading

Azart can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Azart directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Azart should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Azart using one of the exchanges listed above.

