Baader Bank Analysts Give Wirecard (ETR:WDI) a €230.00 Price Target

Baader Bank set a €230.00 ($267.44) target price on Wirecard (ETR:WDI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on WDI. Berenberg Bank set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €165.00 ($191.86) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. HSBC set a €225.00 ($261.63) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €240.00 ($279.07) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Macquarie set a €147.97 ($172.06) target price on shares of Wirecard and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €197.43 ($229.57).

WDI stock opened at €158.30 ($184.07) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.33. Wirecard has a 12 month low of €86.00 ($100.00) and a 12 month high of €194.40 ($226.05). The firm has a market cap of $19.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 45.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €147.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €137.43.

About Wirecard

Wirecard AG, a technology company, provides outsourcing and white label solutions for electronic payment transactions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Payment Processing & Risk Management, Acquiring & Issuing, and Call Center & Communication Services. The Payment Processing & Risk Management segment provides products and service for the acceptance or transactions, and the processing of electronic payments and associated processes.

