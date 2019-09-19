Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC) by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,710 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Balchem by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 359,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,166,000 after purchasing an additional 23,276 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Balchem during the 1st quarter worth about $432,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 10,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 12,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Balchem by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after purchasing an additional 18,254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCPC traded down $0.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.60. 2,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 122,088. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $73.16 and a 1-year high of $117.79. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $92.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.73.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $161.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.14 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 13.87% and a net margin of 12.27%. Balchem’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Balchem Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on BCPC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective (down from $110.00) on shares of Balchem in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.75.

In related news, VP David F. Ludwig sold 12,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,147,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,893,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Scott C. Mason purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $84.74 per share, for a total transaction of $254,220.00. Following the purchase, the vice president now owns 12,524 shares in the company, valued at $1,061,283.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the food, nutritional, feed, pharmaceutical, medical sterilization, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company's Human Nutrition & Health segment supplies ingredients in the food and beverage industry.

