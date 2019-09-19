Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD) Senior Officer Robert Randall Macewen Sells 154,702 Shares of Stock

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) Senior Officer Robert Randall Macewen sold 154,702 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.36, for a total value of C$1,138,606.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 318,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,342,761.60.

Ballard Power Systems has a fifty-two week low of C$49.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$2.32.

Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLD) (NASDAQ:BLDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$31.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$29.32 million.

Separately, Roth Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, July 1st.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc is engaged in the design, development, manufacture, sale and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products for a range of applications, focusing on the power product markets of heavy-duty motive (consisting of bus and tram applications), portable power, material handling and backup power, as well as the delivery of technology solutions, including engineering services, technology transfer and the license and sale of its intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for a range of fuel cell applications.

