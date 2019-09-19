Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $14.41

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BOTJ)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $14.41 and traded as low as $14.53. Bank of the James Financial Group shares last traded at $14.69, with a volume of 691 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $64.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $14.41.

Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $7.81 million for the quarter. Bank of the James Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.77% and a net margin of 16.00%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 5th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BOTJ. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 11.8% in the second quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 173,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,559,000 after purchasing an additional 18,313 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC boosted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 14.8% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital boosted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 1.1% in the first quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 254,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 2,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bank of the James Financial Group by 21.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 12,248 shares during the last quarter. 33.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bank of the James Financial Group (NASDAQ:BOTJ)

Bank of the James Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bank of the James that provides general retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, associations and organizations, and governmental authorities in Virginia. It accepts checking, savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as other time deposits, including money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

