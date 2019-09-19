Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $20.34 Million

Analysts expect that Barings BDC Inc (NYSE:BBDC) will announce sales of $20.34 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Barings BDC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $19.05 million to $22.16 million. Barings BDC reported sales of $12.07 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 68.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barings BDC will report full-year sales of $79.63 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $77.08 million to $84.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $91.37 million, with estimates ranging from $82.91 million to $104.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Barings BDC.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $19.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.89 million. Barings BDC had a negative return on equity of 1.28% and a negative net margin of 152.61%.

Several analysts have recently commented on BBDC shares. ValuEngine cut Barings BDC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Barings BDC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.15.

In other news, Director John Switzer acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.88 per share, with a total value of $29,640.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware increased its stake in Barings BDC by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 252,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC increased its stake in Barings BDC by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 966,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,486,000 after purchasing an additional 50,336 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,254,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD purchased a new position in Barings BDC in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $439,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in Barings BDC by 162.9% in the 1st quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 67,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after purchasing an additional 42,036 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BBDC traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,015. The company has a quick ratio of 4.79, a current ratio of 4.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.92. Barings BDC has a 1-year low of $8.70 and a 1-year high of $10.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a boost from Barings BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th.

Barings BDC, Inc (NYSE:BBDC) is a business development company specializing in private equity and mezzanine investments. It focuses on leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, ESOPs, change of control transactions, acquisition financings, growth financing, and recapitalizations in lower middle market, mature, and later stage companies.

