Beacon (BECN) Hits Market Capitalization of $168,289.00

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded up 34.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Beacon coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0173 or 0.00000168 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and CryptoBridge. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded 133.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Beacon has a total market cap of $168,289.00 and $806.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $66.55 or 0.00647775 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00017972 BTC.

SafeInsure (SINS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00004531 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000418 BTC.

Lobstex (LOBS) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000255 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Stakinglab (LABX) traded up 28% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002919 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Livenodes (LNO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000619 BTC.

Civitas (CIV) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000101 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 10,001,549 coins and its circulating supply is 9,750,688 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1.

Beacon Coin Trading

Beacon can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

