Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $16.47

Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $16.47 and traded as low as $13.80. Bel Fuse shares last traded at $14.00, with a volume of 145 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Bel Fuse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

Get Bel Fuse alerts:

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.47. The stock has a market cap of $120.76 million, a P/E ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $127.42 million for the quarter. Bel Fuse had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 9.48%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 14th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%.

In related news, Director Peter E. Gilbert acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.52 per share, for a total transaction of $52,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,750 shares in the company, valued at $249,850. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Bel Fuse stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bel Fuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFA) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,101 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.14% of Bel Fuse worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers magnetic products, such as integrated connector modules; power transformers; SMD power inductors and SMPS transformers; and telecom discrete components.

Further Reading: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Bel Fuse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bel Fuse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.