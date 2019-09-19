Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.11

Bengal Energy Ltd (TSE:BNG) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.09. Bengal Energy shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 9,280 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $9.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.75, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.11.

Get Bengal Energy alerts:

Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$1.96 million during the quarter.

About Bengal Energy (TSE:BNG)

Bengal Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves in Australia and India. It principally holds interests in the Cuisinier, Barrolka, and Tookoonooka situated within an area of the Cooper Basin. The company was formerly known as Avery Resources and changed its name to Bengal Energy Ltd.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for Bengal Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bengal Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.