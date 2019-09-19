Berenberg Bank Lowers Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) Price Target to GBX 2,750

Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSB) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,900 ($37.89) to GBX 2,750 ($35.93) in a research note published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 3,400 ($44.43) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector performer rating on shares of Royal Dutch Shell in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 3,640 ($47.56) price objective on shares of Royal Dutch Shell and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Dutch Shell has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,981.43 ($38.96).

RDSB stock opened at GBX 2,339 ($30.56) on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,345.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 2,453.55. The stock has a market cap of $87.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.42. Royal Dutch Shell has a 1 year low of GBX 2,227 ($29.10) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,725.50 ($35.61). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.21, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Royal Dutch Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.61%.

About Royal Dutch Shell

Royal Dutch Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company worldwide. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, and Downstream segments. It explores for, and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

