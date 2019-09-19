Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG)

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group (LON:LTG) in a report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 140 ($1.83) price target on the stock.

LTG has been the topic of several other reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Monday. Numis Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.96) price target on shares of Learning Technologies Group in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Learning Technologies Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 143.60 ($1.88).

Shares of LTG stock opened at GBX 117 ($1.53) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $775.07 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 116.48 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 90.89. Learning Technologies Group has a twelve month low of GBX 58.80 ($0.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 166.50 ($2.18). The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.66.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a GBX 0.25 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 17th. This represents a yield of 0.21%. Learning Technologies Group’s payout ratio is 1.67%.

In other news, insider Leslie-Ann Reed purchased 271,646 shares of Learning Technologies Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 114 ($1.49) per share, with a total value of £309,676.44 ($404,647.12).

About Learning Technologies Group

Learning Technologies Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides various e-learning services and technologies in the United Kingdom, the United States, the Asia Pacific, Mainland Europe, Canada, and internationally. The company produces interactive multimedia programs. It also engages in mobile e-learning, bespoke e-learning, and educational games businesses, as well as e-learning interoperability, and e-learning software licensing and the provision of related services, as well as operates an employee benefit trust.

