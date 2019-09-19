Bezant Market Cap Hits $5.14 Million (BZNT)

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. One Bezant token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bilaxy, Bibox, Fatbtc and IDEX. During the last seven days, Bezant has traded up 11.5% against the dollar. Bezant has a total market cap of $5.14 million and approximately $135,392.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bezant alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002965 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00212942 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.19 or 0.01225762 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0751 or 0.00000759 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000169 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.55 or 0.00096545 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00017872 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Bezant Profile

Bezant’s genesis date was May 1st, 2018. Bezant’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 683,884,500 tokens. Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant. The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant. Bezant’s official website is bezant.io.

Buying and Selling Bezant

Bezant can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Bibox, Fatbtc, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bezant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bezant should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bezant using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bezant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bezant and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.