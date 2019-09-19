BidaskClub Lowers Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) to Hold

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Brightcove in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Brightcove from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Brightcove has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

BCOV stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $10.86. 2,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 161,195. Brightcove has a 1 year low of $6.88 and a 1 year high of $12.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.25. The stock has a market cap of $409.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.04 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Brightcove (NASDAQ:BCOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Brightcove had a negative net margin of 10.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.20%. The firm had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.07) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brightcove will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Brightcove by 144.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Brightcove by 68,190.9% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,512 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 7,501 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Brightcove by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 35,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,851 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Brightcove in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,561,000. Finally, Alambic Investment Management L.P. raised its position in Brightcove by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 117,562 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,195 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brightcove

Brightcove Inc provides cloud-based services for video. It offers Video Cloud, an online video platform that enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. The company also provides Zencoder, a cloud-based video encoding service for file support, quality and control, speed and reliability, platform and security, and account and integration; SSAI, a cloud-based ad insertion and video stitching service; and Player, a cloud-based service for creating and managing video player experiences.

