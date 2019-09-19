Binance Coin (BNB) Trading Up 3.1% This Week

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. In the last week, Binance Coin has traded up 3.1% against the dollar. Binance Coin has a total market capitalization of $3.33 billion and approximately $239.75 million worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binance Coin token can now be bought for about $21.44 or 0.00212819 BTC on popular exchanges including Exrates, AirSwap, Binance and Gate.io.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009959 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.33 or 0.01214215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00097668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018576 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020845 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin’s launch date was June 27th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 187,536,713 tokens and its circulating supply is 155,536,713 tokens. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com. Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017. The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance.

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bancor Network, DDEX, LBank, Exrates, FCoin, Gate.io, AirSwap, Binance, HitBTC, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

