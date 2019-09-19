Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) Shares Up 7%

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI)’s stock price shot up 7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $3.96 and last traded at $3.84, 308,483 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,094% from the average session volume of 25,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.59.

Separately, ValuEngine cut Bioanalytical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.69 and a 200-day moving average of $2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Bioanalytical Systems (NASDAQ:BASI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bioanalytical Systems had a negative return on equity of 7.90% and a negative net margin of 3.38%. The firm had revenue of $10.86 million during the quarter.

In related news, COO Daniel Thomas Oakley bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.45 per share, for a total transaction of $36,225.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 45,546 shares in the company, valued at $157,133.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Jr. Leasure bought 11,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $36,225.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,074.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 95,440 shares of company stock worth $312,243. 7.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Bioanalytical Systems stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bioanalytical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:BASI) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,120 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.46% of Bioanalytical Systems worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 6.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bioanalytical Systems, Inc provides drug discovery and development services, and analytical instruments for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and government organizations in the United States, rest of North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Contract Research Services and Research Products.

