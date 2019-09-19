Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Hits Market Capitalization of $182.57 Million

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded down 3.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for approximately $10.42 or 0.00105044 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including OKEx, Trade Satoshi, Gate.io and CEX.IO. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Gold has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market cap of $182.57 million and $14.74 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.86 or 0.00492352 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.03 or 0.00040572 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002863 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001901 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 35.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000507 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold (CRYPTO:BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. Bitcoin Gold’s official website is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Gold

Bitcoin Gold can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Binance, Bitinka, Bleutrade, OKEx, CEX.IO, Graviex, Trade Satoshi, HitBTC, DSX, Bitsane, Korbit, Sistemkoin, Negocie Coins, Huobi, Bithumb, Bit-Z, Altcoin Trader, BitBay, Coinnest, Coinone, Bittrex, Exrates, BitFlip, Upbit, Instant Bitex, C2CX, Indodax, Gate.io, Crex24, YoBit, Bitfinex, BitMarket, Braziliex, Bitlish, Kucoin, TDAX, QuadrigaCX, Ovis, Vebitcoin, Exmo, Koineks and Zebpay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

