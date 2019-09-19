BitCoin One (BTCONE) 24 Hour Volume Hits $96.00

BitCoin One (CURRENCY:BTCONE) traded down 17.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. During the last seven days, BitCoin One has traded 64.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One BitCoin One token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCoin One has a total market capitalization of $56,125.00 and $96.00 worth of BitCoin One was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00003023 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009959 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.44 or 0.00212819 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $122.33 or 0.01214215 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000827 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00097668 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00018576 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00020845 BTC.

BitCoin One Profile

BitCoin One’s total supply is 119,478,724 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,192,157 tokens. BitCoin One’s official Twitter account is @THEBITCOINONE and its Facebook page is accessible here. BitCoin One’s official website is www.bitcoinone.io.

BitCoin One Token Trading

BitCoin One can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoin One directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitCoin One should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoin One using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

