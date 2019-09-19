Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Hits $125.11 on Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $125.11 or 0.01218415 BTC on major exchanges including Poloniex, OTCBTC, Gate.io and Bitrue. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion and $295.43 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded up 5.1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00209843 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000769 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00094452 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00018137 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 27.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020200 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00020350 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 17,854,986 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OTCBTC, SouthXchange, CoinZest, YoBit, OKEx, Trade Satoshi, Bit-Z, MBAex, Binance, Bittrex, Cobinhood, Coinsuper, Huobi, Coinbit, ZB.COM, HitBTC, Upbit, BX Thailand, WazirX, Bitbns, CoinEx, Bitrue, Altcoin Trader, Kraken, Hotbit, Korbit, Coinsquare, CoinBene, Bitfinex, Bithumb, BigONE, Bibox, Kucoin, DragonEX, FCoin, Indodax, Koinex, IDAX, Bitkub, Gate.io and Poloniex. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

