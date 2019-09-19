BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) Shares Purchased by Pictet Asset Management Ltd.

Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 223,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in BlackBerry were worth $1,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter worth approximately $164,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 6.4% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 267,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 16,204 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 43.9% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,099,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,499,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860,044 shares during the period. Water Island Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackBerry during the second quarter worth approximately $168,000. Finally, ARS Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 5,783.8% during the second quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,217,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackBerry alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on BB shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of BlackBerry from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Scotiabank set a $10.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Macquarie set a $11.00 price objective on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.30.

BB traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.52. 78,606 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,478,269. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88 and a beta of 1.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. BlackBerry Ltd has a one year low of $6.57 and a one year high of $12.00.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $267.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.55 million. BlackBerry had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 1.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BlackBerry Ltd will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

Featured Article: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackBerry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackBerry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.