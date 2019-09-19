Blackstone Group Inc Acquires Shares of 327,500 Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY)

Blackstone Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Chewy Inc (NYSE:CHWY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 327,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,463,000. Blackstone Group Inc owned approximately 0.08% of Chewy at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHWY. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Chewy in the 2nd quarter worth about $64,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,180,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $140,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Chewy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $415,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CHWY shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Chewy in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. William Blair began coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Chewy in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush set a $30.00 price target on Chewy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.45.

Shares of NYSE CHWY traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.45. 1,539,335 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,562,033. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.97. Chewy Inc has a 12 month low of $27.38 and a 12 month high of $41.34.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. The business’s revenue was up 43.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Chewy Inc will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food, pet products, pet medications, and other pet health products for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

