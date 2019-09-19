Blackstone Group Inc Has $499.30 Million Stock Holdings in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE)

Blackstone Group Inc grew its holdings in Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,652,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,305,670 shares during the quarter. Tallgrass Energy accounts for 2.6% of Blackstone Group Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Blackstone Group Inc owned 0.08% of Tallgrass Energy worth $499,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TGE. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Seeyond bought a new position in shares of Tallgrass Energy during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Institutional investors own 55.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Tallgrass Energy alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on TGE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Tallgrass Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird cut Tallgrass Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. ValuEngine raised Tallgrass Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America raised Tallgrass Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Tallgrass Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $19.50 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

NYSE TGE traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.07. 22,754 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,594,553. The business’s 50-day moving average is $17.97 and its 200-day moving average is $21.99. Tallgrass Energy LP has a twelve month low of $14.28 and a twelve month high of $25.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.69.

Tallgrass Energy (NYSE:TGE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). Tallgrass Energy had a net margin of 29.12% and a return on equity of 10.71%. The business had revenue of $211.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $226.00 million. Analysts predict that Tallgrass Energy LP will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Tallgrass Energy Profile

Tallgrass Energy, LP, through its subsidiaries, provides crude oil transportation services to customers in Wyoming, Colorado, Kansas, and the surrounding regions of the United States. The company operates through three segments: Natural Gas Transportation; Crude Oil Transportation; and Gathering, Processing & Terminalling.

Further Reading: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tallgrass Energy LP (NYSE:TGE).

Receive News & Ratings for Tallgrass Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tallgrass Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.