Blackstone Group Inc Makes New Investment in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN)

Blackstone Group Inc bought a new position in InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 58,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,413,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in InterXion by 37.7% in the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 9,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $719,000 after purchasing an additional 2,588 shares during the period. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of InterXion during the first quarter worth $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of InterXion by 135.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,249,738 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $171,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293,785 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of InterXion by 350.0% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 60,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,637,000 after acquiring an additional 47,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in shares of InterXion during the second quarter worth $761,000. Institutional investors own 92.54% of the company’s stock.

Get InterXion alerts:

INXN has been the subject of several research reports. Guggenheim set a $90.00 price objective on shares of InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of InterXion in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $82.00 price objective on shares of InterXion and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of InterXion from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of InterXion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. InterXion presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Shares of INXN stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.30. 2,030 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 330,939. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. InterXion Holding NV has a 52 week low of $50.05 and a 52 week high of $82.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.07 billion, a PE ratio of 120.21, a PEG ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 0.92.

InterXion (NYSE:INXN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $158.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.18 million. InterXion had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that InterXion Holding NV will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

About InterXion

InterXion Holding N.V. provides carrier and cloud-neutral colocation data center services in France, Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. The company enables its customers to connect to a range of telecommunications carriers, cloud platforms, Internet service providers, and other customers.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InterXion Holding NV (NYSE:INXN).

Receive News & Ratings for InterXion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InterXion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.