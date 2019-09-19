BlackWall Property Trust (ASX:BWR) Insider Joseph (Seph) Glew Acquires 1,210,410 Shares

BlackWall Property Trust (ASX:BWR) insider Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 1,210,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.28 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$1,549,324.80 ($1,098,811.91).

Joseph (Seph) Glew also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 16th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 161,771 shares of BlackWall Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.30 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$210,625.84 ($149,380.03).

On Thursday, July 11th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 213,229 shares of BlackWall Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.29 ($0.91) per share, for a total transaction of A$275,065.41 ($195,081.85).

On Wednesday, June 26th, Joseph (Seph) Glew purchased 93,094 shares of BlackWall Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$1.30 ($0.92) per share, for a total transaction of A$121,022.20 ($85,831.35).

On Thursday, June 20th, Joseph (Seph) Glew acquired 112,405 shares of BlackWall Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$1.35 ($0.96) per share, for a total transaction of A$151,746.75 ($107,621.81).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.51. BlackWall Property Trust has a fifty-two week low of A$1.22 ($0.87) and a fifty-two week high of A$1.55 ($1.10). The company has a market capitalization of $188.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$1.29.

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be issued a $0.035 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.66%. BlackWall Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.64%.

About BlackWall Property Trust

Blackwall Property Trust is a real estate investment trust externally managed by BlackWall Fund Services Limited. It invests in the real estate markets across Australia. It primarily invests in the industrial, retail and commercial Australian properties, and unlisted property securities. Blackwall Property Trust is based in Australia.

