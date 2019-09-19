Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG) Trading 0.6% Higher

Blancco Technology Group PLC (LON:BLTG)’s stock price traded up 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 125.25 ($1.64) and last traded at GBX 125.25 ($1.64), 995 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 96% from the average session volume of 26,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 124.50 ($1.63).

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blancco Technology Group in a report on Monday, August 5th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 129.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 127.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.76 million and a PE ratio of 35.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.97.

About Blancco Technology Group (LON:BLTG)

Blancco Technology Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile device diagnostics and data erasure services in the United States, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Blancco Drive Eraser, which erases sensitive data from HDDs and complex SSDs in PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers; Blancco Mobile Solutions, a mobile diagnostics testing and erasure solution; and Blancco File Eraser, which erases sensitive files and folders from PC desktop computers, laptops, and servers.

