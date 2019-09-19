Blocknet (BLOCK) Price Reaches $1.06 on Major Exchanges

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Blocknet has a total market capitalization of $6.49 million and $1,693.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blocknet coin can currently be bought for about $1.06 or 0.00010293 BTC on major exchanges including Upbit, Cryptopia, Bittrex and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Blocknet has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Blocknet alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 46.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000177 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 6,126,154 coins. The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blocknet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blocknet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.