BLOCKv (VEE) One Day Volume Hits $5,499.00

BLOCKv (CURRENCY:VEE) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $6.06 million and $5,499.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKv token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta), OKEx, Bittrex and Tidex. During the last week, BLOCKv has traded 16.3% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003041 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009973 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.29 or 0.00211609 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.82 or 0.01210962 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0824 or 0.00000819 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.80 or 0.00097398 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00018730 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded up 41.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020616 BTC.

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv launched on October 12th, 2017. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,661,778,006 tokens. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is /r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BLOCKv’s official website is blockv.io. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. BLOCKv’s official message board is medium.com/@blockv_io.

Buying and Selling BLOCKv

BLOCKv can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, IDEX, OKEx, Bittrex, Tidex, Upbit, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Ethfinex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BLOCKv should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BLOCKv using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

