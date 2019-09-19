BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

BNP Paribas SA (EPA:BNP)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $44.76. BNP Paribas shares last traded at $44.75, with a volume of 4,468,022 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNP shares. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($56.98) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €54.20 ($63.02) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($63.95) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €51.65 ($60.06).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €41.51.

About BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.