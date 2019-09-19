Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 0.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 47 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $31,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,851 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.9% in the first quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Apriem Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 2,459 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 5.2% in the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 627 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. grew its holdings in Boeing by 2.0% during the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,607 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BA traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $384.43. The stock had a trading volume of 3,253,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,158,185. The company has a market capitalization of $213.69 billion, a PE ratio of 24.01, a P/E/G ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $350.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $365.28. Boeing Co has a 1 year low of $292.47 and a 1 year high of $446.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.98.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The aircraft producer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $1.07. Boeing had a negative return on equity of 632.24% and a net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $15.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Boeing Co will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 9th were given a dividend of $2.055 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 8th. This represents a $8.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Boeing’s payout ratio is 51.34%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research lowered Boeing from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $404.00 to $393.00 in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Cowen set a $460.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Barclays set a $367.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $500.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Citigroup set a $430.00 target price on Boeing and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boeing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $402.65.

About Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

