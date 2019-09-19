BoostCoin (BOST) Price Down 12.8% This Week

BoostCoin (CURRENCY:BOST) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 19th. BoostCoin has a total market cap of $25,001.00 and $2.00 worth of BoostCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BoostCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BoostCoin has traded down 12.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00006385 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003641 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001138 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000698 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003234 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.65 or 0.00056241 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BoostCoin Coin Profile

BOST is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 15th, 2014. BoostCoin’s total supply is 11,855,487 coins. The official website for BoostCoin is myboost.io. BoostCoin’s official Twitter account is @boostcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BoostCoin Coin Trading

BoostCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoostCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoostCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BoostCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

