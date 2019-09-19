Boston Partners Boosts Holdings in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN)

Boston Partners grew its position in ASGN Inc (NYSE:ASGN) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 705,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 19,513 shares during the period. Boston Partners owned 1.33% of ASGN worth $42,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASGN. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 47.2% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of ASGN by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of ASGN in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $238,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ASGN traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $65.85. 1,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,041. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.11. ASGN Inc has a 1 year low of $50.33 and a 1 year high of $81.28.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $972.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $972.24 million. ASGN had a return on equity of 19.56% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ASGN Inc will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ASGN shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $76.00 price target on shares of ASGN and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of ASGN to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of ASGN from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of ASGN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

ASGN Company Profile

ASGN Incorporated provides information technology (IT) and professional staffing services in the technology, digital, creative, engineering, and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Apex, Oxford, and ECS segments.

