Boston Partners Grows Position in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Boston Partners boosted its stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK) by 8.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,057,897 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 84,746 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.78% of Crown worth $64,636,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Crown by 53.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its position in shares of Crown by 12.2% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 7.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its position in shares of Crown by 19.5% during the second quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 2,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of Crown by 3.0% during the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. 96.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CCK traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.88. The company had a trading volume of 210,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 902,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $65.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.09, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.57. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.05 and a one year high of $68.84.

Crown (NYSE:CCK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.03). Crown had a return on equity of 48.36% and a net margin of 3.91%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Crown news, COO Gerard H. Gifford sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.92, for a total transaction of $679,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 152,292 shares in the company, valued at $10,343,672.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Crown from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of Crown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup set a $75.00 target price on shares of Crown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 target price on shares of Crown and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.56.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food, beverage, household, and other consumer products; glass bottles for beverage product; and metal vacuum closures and steel crowns through its sales organization to the soft drink, food, citrus, brewing, household products, personal care, and various other industries.

