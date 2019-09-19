Boston Partners Sells 2,897 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Boston Partners lowered its position in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,897 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Chemed were worth $38,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHE. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the first quarter worth about $54,316,000. AJO LP lifted its stake in Chemed by 141.7% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 145,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,479,000 after purchasing an additional 85,132 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 542.3% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 98,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,439,000 after purchasing an additional 82,921 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Chemed during the second quarter worth about $26,274,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its stake in Chemed by 27.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 311,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,847,000 after purchasing an additional 66,276 shares during the last quarter. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CHE shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Chemed to $405.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Chemed from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. ValuEngine raised Chemed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Chemed from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chemed currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $411.25.

Shares of NYSE CHE traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $424.80. The company had a trading volume of 5,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,619. Chemed Co. has a one year low of $260.03 and a one year high of $441.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $424.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.34. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.13.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by $0.27. Chemed had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $473.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $471.72 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. Chemed’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 13.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Chemed’s payout ratio is 10.73%.

In other Chemed news, insider David Patrick Williams sold 17,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.80, for a total transaction of $7,745,353.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,013,380. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.73, for a total value of $2,163,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,293,923.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,812 shares of company stock valued at $20,005,507. 3.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates through two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

