Boston Partners Sells 44,594 Shares of Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) by 4.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 44,594 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 4.18% of Huron Consulting Group worth $48,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 4.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 249,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $12,563,000 after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the last quarter. S&T Bank PA raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.4% in the second quarter. S&T Bank PA now owns 163,445 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,235,000 after buying an additional 2,227 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group in the second quarter valued at about $5,586,000. Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 18.8% in the first quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 108,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,125,000 after buying an additional 17,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 66.3% in the second quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after buying an additional 39,865 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Huron Consulting Group alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HURN shares. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target (up from $57.00) on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Monday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Huron Consulting Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Benchmark set a $60.00 price objective on Huron Consulting Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other news, insider C. Mark Hussey sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total transaction of $671,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,789,712.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James H. Roth sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.90, for a total value of $1,100,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,938,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,047 shares of company stock valued at $1,799,221 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

HURN stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $62.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,553. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of -0.07. Huron Consulting Group has a twelve month low of $44.78 and a twelve month high of $64.39.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $220.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.51 million. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 10.01% and a net margin of 2.76%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huron Consulting Group Profile

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides advisory, technology, and analytic solutions in the United States and internationally. Its Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of strategy, care transformation, financial and operational excellence, technology and analytics, and leadership development to national and regional hospitals, integrated health systems, academic medical centers, community hospitals, and medical groups.

Further Reading: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Huron Consulting Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huron Consulting Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.