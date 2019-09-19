Boston Partners Sells 555,073 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Boston Partners cut its position in Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 496,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555,073 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Hasbro were worth $52,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Hasbro by 13.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,553,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,949 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 35.0% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the period. Barings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro in the second quarter valued at about $684,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 13.7% in the second quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 75,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,940,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Hasbro by 78.5% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 3,483 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Hasbro alerts:

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HAS. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on Hasbro and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target (up previously from $109.00) on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Argus raised Hasbro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Hasbro from $95.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Hasbro in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hasbro presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.77.

NASDAQ HAS traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $120.82. 11,782 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,219. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.29. Hasbro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.84 and a 1-year high of $126.87. The firm has a market cap of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.42, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.27. Hasbro had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business had revenue of $984.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $958.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.65%.

Hasbro Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

See Also: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS).

Receive News & Ratings for Hasbro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hasbro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.