Boston Partners Trims Stake in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Boston Partners trimmed its holdings in shares of AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,692,261 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,767,957 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned about 0.08% of AMBEV S A/S worth $59,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Unison Advisors LLC grew its position in AMBEV S A/S by 1.4% during the second quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 250,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 3,367 shares in the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 4.3% during the second quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 81,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 39.0% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 75.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in AMBEV S A/S by 24.7% during the first quarter. Aureus Asset Management LLC now owns 21,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABEV traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.66. 461,666 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,158,688. AMBEV S A/S has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $5.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59.

AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04. AMBEV S A/S had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that AMBEV S A/S will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABEV. Barclays lowered AMBEV S A/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised AMBEV S A/S from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Itau BBA Securities lowered AMBEV S A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered AMBEV S A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised AMBEV S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. AMBEV S A/S has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.00.

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

