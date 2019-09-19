BOXX Token [Blockparty] (BOXX) Hits Market Cap of $988,876.00

BOXX Token [Blockparty] (CURRENCY:BOXX) traded down 5.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 19th. Over the last seven days, BOXX Token [Blockparty] has traded up 12.5% against the US dollar. One BOXX Token [Blockparty] token can currently be bought for about $0.0425 or 0.00001247 BTC on exchanges including Bancor Network and Cryptopia. BOXX Token [Blockparty] has a market cap of $988,876.00 and $167,989.00 worth of BOXX Token [Blockparty] was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002871 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.41 or 0.00208740 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $124.60 or 0.01214866 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0779 or 0.00000760 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000170 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00094152 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00017842 BTC.

Atlantis Blue Digital Token (ABDT) traded 29.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00020212 BTC.

BOXX Token [Blockparty] Token Profile

BOXX Token [Blockparty]’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,241,740 tokens. The Reddit community for BOXX Token [Blockparty] is /r/GoBlockParty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BOXX Token [Blockparty]’s official website is www.goblockparty.com. BOXX Token [Blockparty]’s official Twitter account is @goblockparty.

BOXX Token [Blockparty] Token Trading

BOXX Token [Blockparty] can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOXX Token [Blockparty] directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOXX Token [Blockparty] should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOXX Token [Blockparty] using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

