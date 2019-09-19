BQT (BQTX) Price Down 0.4% This Week

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 19th. One BQT token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0824 or 0.00000803 BTC on popular exchanges including P2PB2B and Coinsbit. In the last seven days, BQT has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. BQT has a total market capitalization of $30.70 million and approximately $1.51 million worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00040166 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $539.78 or 0.05253798 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000384 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Clipper Coin (CCCX) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000297 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001121 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Pundi X (NPXS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Aurora (AOA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BQT Token Profile

BQTX is a token. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 372,313,985 tokens. BQT’s official website is bqt.io. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BQT Token Trading

BQT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and Coinsbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BQT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

