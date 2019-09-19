Bragg Gaming Group (CVE:BRAG) Stock Price Down 3.4%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (CVE:BRAG)’s share price traded down 3.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.28 and last traded at C$0.28, 36,080 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 78% from the average session volume of 165,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.29.

Separately, Fundamental Research reissued a “positive” rating on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a research note on Thursday, June 6th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.36 million and a PE ratio of -0.61.

Bragg Gaming Group Company Profile (CVE:BRAG)

Bragg Gaming Group Inc provides online gaming services. It focuses in the areas of legalized U.S. sports betting and the e-sports industry. The company operates Oryx, a turn-key gaming solution provider. Bragg Gaming Group Inc is based in Toronto, Canada.

