Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC

Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Inlet Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC now owns 36,042 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,720,000 after buying an additional 14,711 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 10,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 108,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,091 shares during the period. OLD Republic International Corp lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. OLD Republic International Corp now owns 598,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,531,000 after acquiring an additional 230,000 shares during the period. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp lifted its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 32,544 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $62.00 price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.74.

BMY traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,139,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,039,890. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a fifty-two week low of $42.48 and a fifty-two week high of $63.69. The stock has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.43 and its 200-day moving average is $47.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.75.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.12. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 47.63% and a net margin of 26.14%. The company had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s payout ratio is currently 41.21%.

In related news, Director Robert J. Bertolini acquired 11,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.72 per share, for a total transaction of $491,920.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,397 shares in the company, valued at $509,673.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

