Brokerages Anticipate Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) to Post -$0.33 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:CLBS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.33) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Caladrius Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.50) to ($0.15). Caladrius Biosciences reported earnings per share of ($0.36) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 8.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Caladrius Biosciences will report full year earnings of ($1.54) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.14) to ($0.53). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Caladrius Biosciences.

Caladrius Biosciences (NASDAQ:CLBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.05).

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CLBS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. ValuEngine raised shares of Caladrius Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Caladrius Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLBS traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.43. The company had a trading volume of 421 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,880. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.98 million, a P/E ratio of -1.56 and a beta of 1.45. Caladrius Biosciences has a one year low of $2.16 and a one year high of $6.83.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLBS. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in Caladrius Biosciences in the first quarter worth $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 20.6% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 380,336 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 64,988 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Caladrius Biosciences by 7.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,973 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 14,740 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caladrius Biosciences

Caladrius Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in developing products in cardiovascular and autoimmune disease that have the potential to restore the health of people with chronic illnesses. Its product pipeline includes CLBS12, CLBS14, and CLBS03. The company was founded on September 18, 1980 and is headquartered in Basking Ridge, NJ.

